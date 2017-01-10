He will add to his coffers through his memoirs – publishers have described his presidential memoirs as the most hotly-anticipated ever, with advances estimated between $25 and $45 million.

On the speaking circuit, he can command unrivalled sums – George W. Bush earns between $100,000 and $175,000 per appearance, while Mr Clinton can earn $225,000. Mr Obama will outshine them both.

He is unlikely, however, to spend his time focused on how to boost his bank balance.

Mr Obama began his political career as a community activist on the South Side of Chicago; his life after the White House is expected to see a return to his roots.

“I’ll be 55 when I leave,”he told The New Yorker, knocking on a wooden end table. “Assuming that I get a couple more decades of good health, at least, then I think both Michelle and I are interested in creating platforms that train, empower, network, boost the next generation of leadership.

“And I think that, whatever shape my presidential center takes, I’m less interested in a building and campaign posters and Michelle’s dresses, although I think it’s fair to say that Michelle’s dresses will be the biggest draw by a huge margin.

“But what we’ll be most interested in is programming that helps the next Michelle Obama or the next Barack Obama, who right now is sitting out there and has no idea how to make their ideals live, isn’t quite sure what to do – to give them resources and ways to think about social change.”

In 2014, in the aftermath of the killing of Trayvon Martin, Mr Obama founded My Brother’s Keeper – an initiative which creates a mentoring system for young black men. Mr Obama took on his own group of mentees, mostly black and Hispanic high school students from the Washington area. He is expected to increase his involvement with the organisation when he leaves the White House.

“The central principal is: for so many of our boys, it is important to have an adult who is taking an interest in them,” he once explained.

“Who tells them you are worth something, you are important.”

He is also likely to step up his work with Organizing for Action, a grass roots effort formed from the president’s 2012 re-election team, which focuses on such matters as climate change and immigration reform.

He has ruled out serving on the Supreme Court – one of the wilder rumours circulating – but has repeatedly stated how much he enjoys law, and a return to teaching – like Condoleezza Rice – may well be a possibility.

“I love the law, intellectually,” he said. “I love nutting out these problems, wrestling with these arguments.

“I love teaching. I miss the classroom and engaging with students.”

Obvious choices are Columbia, where he was an undergraduate political science major, Harvard where he graduated from law school, or the University of Chicago where he taught previously. Columbia is seen as the front runner after the college’s president said at the 2015 convocation he was looking forward to “welcoming back our most famous alumnus in 2017.”