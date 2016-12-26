At a loss for what to watch this week? From new DVDs and Blu-rays, to what’s new on Netflix and TV, we’ve got you covered.

TV Worth Watching

“Sherlock” Season 4 (Sunday on PBS at 9 p.m.)
In Season 4, Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) will face his most challenging opponents yet: a baby and a dog. Here’s PBS’s synopsis for the 1.5-hour opener, “The Six Thatchers”: “In the Season 4 premiere, Holmes is back on British soil; and Watson (Martin Freeman) and Mary (Amanda Abbington) face a monumental challenge: parenthood.” This season — featuring Toby Jones as the new villain — is meant to be brutal but very funny, and the cast/crew’s favorite to date.

“The Mick” (Sunday on Fox at 8 p.m.)
In Fox’s new comedy, Kaitlin Olson of the endlessly hilarious “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” stars as Mackenzie, aka Mickey, a hard-partying opportunist who signs on to raise her sister’s three spoiled kids in a rich Connecticut neighborhood when the parents flee the country to escape federal charges. So it’s like if Teresa and Joe Giudice had fled the country and left a relative to raise their kids.

“Project Runway: Junior” (Thursday on Lifetime at 9 p.m.)
The second season of this charming PR spinoff premiered after the “Project Runway” Season 15 finale on Dec. 22, but this is the timeslot premiere, giving you another chance to get to know the young designers — who are always better behaved and more mature than their adult counterparts.

New on DVD and Blu-ray

“American Honey”
Andrea Arnold’s largely improvised portrait of American millennial vagabonds — who party their way across the country — won the 2016 Cannes Jury Prize and the hearts of most critics. Sasha Lane stars in a breakout role, alongside Shia LaBeouf and Riley Keough, and you can watch their film on Blu-ray and DVD this Tuesday, December 27. The Blu-ray includes a bonus featurette with Sasha Lane and Riley Keough talking about the filmmaking process. Check out this exclusive clip of the actresses discussing the challenges of working without a script:

