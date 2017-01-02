At a loss for what to watch this week? From new DVDs and Blu-rays, to what’s new on Netflix and TV, we’ve got you covered.

TV Worth Watching

“The New Celebrity Apprentice” (Monday on NBC at 8 p.m.)
Questions Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new “Celebrity Apprentice” must answer: What is Ahhhhnold’s version of “You’re fired?” and “Will this reality show also produce the next president?” We’ll find out soon, as 16 celebrities compete on the new Los Angeles-set “Apprentice.” This year’s lineup includes Laila Ali, Brooke Burke-Charvet, Eric Dickerson, Boy George, Matt Iseman, Carrie Keagan, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Vince Neil, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams, Ricky Williams, and Carnie Wilson.

“The Bachelor” (Monday on ABC at 8 p.m.)
Nick Viall tries to find love — for a fourth time on ABC’s dime — in Season 21 of this wonderful trainwreck. In the first episode, Nick meets his 30 future ex-girlfriends as former bachelors Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, and Ben Higgins offer support and encouragement.

Golden Globe Awards” (Sunday on NBC at 8 p.m.)
The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, air live January 8. Expect boozy speeches and good news for “La La Land,” among others. Here are all of the TV and film nominees.

“Nashville” (Thursday on CMT at 9 p.m.)
ABC’s loss is CMT’s gain as Season 5 of the country singing drama starts its new life on a new network January 5. The story picks up right after the Season 4 cliffhanger, as the shocking news about Juliette makes waves throughout Nashville. Also, Rayna sets off on a journey of discovery; Scarlett struggles to trust Gunnar; and a men’s fashion icon eyes Will.

New on DVD and Blu-ray

“Blair Witch”Back in 1999, documentary filmmakers “vanished” in the breakthrough found-footage horror film “The Blair Witch Project.” Now, in “Blair Witch,” an investigative team searches for the truth behind their disappearance. Watch what happens when the 2016 film arrives on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital HD, and On Demand January 3. The Digital and Blu-ray releases include more than three hours of bonus content, including audio commentary with director Adam Wingard and writer Simon Barrett, the “House of Horrors: Exploring the Set” featurette, and a six-part making-of documentary, “Never Ending Night: The Making of Blair Witch.” The DVD release includes the audio commentary and the “House of Horrors: Exploring the Set” featurette.

Check out this exclusive clip with the filmmakers describing how they came up with the sound of the witch:

Previous articleEngie chief sets out UK expansion plans
Next articleSyrian army launches fresh offensive near Damascus after rebel warning over ceasefire
Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY