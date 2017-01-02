At a loss for what to watch this week? From new DVDs and Blu-rays, to what’s new on Netflix and TV, we’ve got you covered.

TV Worth Watching

“The New Celebrity Apprentice” (Monday on NBC at 8 p.m.)

Questions Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new “Celebrity Apprentice” must answer: What is Ahhhhnold’s version of “You’re fired?” and “Will this reality show also produce the next president?” We’ll find out soon, as 16 celebrities compete on the new Los Angeles-set “Apprentice.” This year’s lineup includes Laila Ali, Brooke Burke-Charvet, Eric Dickerson, Boy George, Matt Iseman, Carrie Keagan, Carson Kressley, Lisa Leslie, Jon Lovitz, Vince Neil, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Kyle Richards, Chael Sonnen, Porsha Williams, Ricky Williams, and Carnie Wilson.

“The Bachelor” (Monday on ABC at 8 p.m.)

Nick Viall tries to find love — for a fourth time on ABC’s dime — in Season 21 of this wonderful trainwreck. In the first episode, Nick meets his 30 future ex-girlfriends as former bachelors Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, and Ben Higgins offer support and encouragement.

Golden Globe Awards” (Sunday on NBC at 8 p.m.)

The 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, air live January 8. Expect boozy speeches and good news for “La La Land,” among others. Here are all of the TV and film nominees.

“Nashville” (Thursday on CMT at 9 p.m.)

ABC’s loss is CMT’s gain as Season 5 of the country singing drama starts its new life on a new network January 5. The story picks up right after the Season 4 cliffhanger, as the shocking news about Juliette makes waves throughout Nashville. Also, Rayna sets off on a journey of discovery; Scarlett struggles to trust Gunnar; and a men’s fashion icon eyes Will.

New on DVD and Blu-ray

“Blair Witch” Back in 1999, documentary filmmakers “vanished” in the breakthrough found-footage horror film “The Blair Witch Project.” Now, in “Blair Witch,” an investigative team searches for the truth behind their disappearance. Watch what happens when the 2016 film arrives on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital HD, and On Demand January 3. The Digital and Blu-ray releases include more than three hours of bonus content, including audio commentary with director Adam Wingard and writer Simon Barrett, the “House of Horrors: Exploring the Set” featurette, and a six-part making-of documentary, “Never Ending Night: The Making of Blair Witch.” The DVD release includes the audio commentary and the “House of Horrors: Exploring the Set” featurette.

Check out this exclusive clip with the filmmakers describing how they came up with the sound of the witch: “Bones” Season 11

The 12th and final season of “Bones” starts January 3, 2017 on Fox, which is the same day that Season 11 is being released on DVD. That does not give you much time to get caught up on the 22 episodes of the 2015-2016 season, so we suggest you binge fast. The DVD comes with deleted scenes and a gag reel.

“Operation Avalanche”

In 1967, two CIA agents go undercover at NASA to investigate a possible Russian mole, but end up uncovering a shocking NASA secret and a major government cover-up. The Cold War conspiracy thriller arrives on DVD, Digital HD, and On Demand January 3. Special features include director’s commentary with Matt Johnson, deleted scenes, and multiple behind-the-scenes making-of featurettes.

“Another Man Will”

Playwright and film director David E. Talbert presents the story of a perfect married couple — or at least 19 years ago they were perfect, but somewhere in the routine of it all, Joe forgot how much of a knockout his wife Cynthia really is. Unfortunately for him, their handsome gardener has not forgotten. Treat her right or another man will. The feel-good production — starring Nadine Ellis and Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles — makes its DVD debut January 3.

New Video on Demand, Rental Streaming, and Digital

“The Girl on the Train” In this thriller, based on the bestselling novel by Paula Hawkins, Emily Blunt plays a woman devastated by her divorce who spends her daily commute fantasizing about a “perfect” couple she sees from the train, only to get caught up in a mystery connected to the pair. Haley Bennett, Rebecca Ferguson, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans, Edgar Ramirez, Laura Prepon, and Allison Janney co-star. The movie arrives on Digital HD January 3, and Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on January 17. The Blu-ray and DVD include deleted and extended scenes, feature commentary with director Tate Taylor, and a couple of bonus featurettes.

“Insecure”

HBO’s fresh new comedy series from Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore explores the black female experience, as best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) deal with their own real-life flaws and attempt to cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. Sesaon 1 is available on Digital HD (iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, etc.) on Monday, Jan. 2.

“Beyond Redemption”

A weary undercover cop (Brian Ho) must maintain his cover while trying to save the daughter of a notorious Triad boss from becoming collateral damage in a sting operation gone wrong in this action movie available on Digital HD January 3 and Blu-ray and DVD February 7. Bonus materials include behind-the-scenes featurettes on two of the action sequences, the “Hallway Fight”” and “Mauler Opening Fight.”

“Creep”

In this 2004 horror thriller, Franka Potente stars as a woman who finds herself locked overnight in the London Underground as she’s stalked by a deformed killer living in the sewers below. Fun! The movie is available January 4 on Shudder, the AMC-backed horror streaming service. Here are the other horror titles available this week on Shudder: “Death Weekend” (1976), “Infection” (2004), “Premonition” (2004), “Retribution” (2006), “The Sylvian Experiments” (2010), “Cooties” (2014), “Deep in the Woods” (2000), “Homebodies” (1974), “Malefique” (2002), and “Fright Night” (1985).

New on Netflix

“Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan and Jane” Season 1 (Netflix Original) “Saved from a plane crash and given supernatural powers, teen Tarzan joins forces with brave city girl Jane to protect his jungle home from threats” in this modern-day — and animated — reimagining of the classic story. The eight-episode season comes to Netflix January 6.

“One Day at a Time” Season 1 (Netflix Original) This reimagining of “One Day at a Time” follows a Cuban-American family led by a recently separated former military mom (Justina Machado) as she navigates a new single life while raising her children and dealing with her old-school mother (Rita Moreno). As Netflix put it, “When no one else is there to tell you you’re wrong, there’s always family. Nobody puts the love in tough love quite like the Alvarez family.” The new series arrives on Netflix January 6.

“Coin Heist” (Netflix Original) When a crisis threatens to destroy their high school, four teens hatch a daring plan to raise $10 million. Step one: Break into the U.S. Mint. Check it out on Netflix starting January 6.

Not into the stuff above? Netflix also has two other originals arriving January 3, and Season 11 of the always watchable “Sunny”:

“Degrassi: Next Class” Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Season 3 (Netflix Original) “Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?” (Netflix Originall)

(Netflix Originall) “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 11

