How is Burns night celebrated?

By wearing a kilt? Whether or not Burns would have worn kilts is still disputed, with some arguing that as a Lowlander he would not have worn them, although he was a champion of the right to wear traditional dress.

The full ritual of the night involves whisky, haggis and poetry readings. Those who partake are piped in and then The Selkirk Grace – the prayer of thanks attributed to Burns – is said before dinner.

The prayer goes:

Some hae meat and canna eat,

And some wad eat that want it;

But we hae meat, and we can eat

Sae let the Lord be thankit.

What’s on the Burns night menu?

A traditional Burns Supper starts with soup, often a Scottish broth. The haggis is then served with turnips and potatoes – known as neeps and tatties if you’re a true Scot. The haggis, typically carried on a silver salver, is also piped in by the diners with a standing slow clap.

It is the “Great chieftain o the puddin’-race” according to the Address to the haggis. During the Address (also written by Burns) the speaker draws a knife and at the line “An’ cut you up wi’ ready slicht”, cuts the dish open. Once all the fanfare is over, the guests toast the haggis and tuck in.