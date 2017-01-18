Franklin Roosevelt told a country ravaged by the Great Depression that all it had to fear was fear itself, and John F Kennedy urged Americans to “ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”

Mr Trump will hope to follow in their footsteps. If he follows Mr Obama’s example, the speech will be about 20 minutes in length.

Does the outgoing president attend the inauguration?

It is customary for the outgoing president to attend the inauguration of the incoming president, however, it is not compulsory.

President Obama is expected to be there at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, but if he does not, then he would be the first president for 96 years to make such a snub.

The pair have had a strained relationship. During the election campaign, Mr Obama was born outside the US and was therefore not a legitimate president, and later suggested he was the “founder of Isis”, but later backed down on both claims.

During the election campaign, Mr Trump said one of his first actions would be to try and erase the effects of Mr Obama’s presidency.

He promised to cancel every “executive action, memorandum and order issued by President Obama”, but again, he has backed down or softened his stance on several of Obama’s policies.

On the campaign trail he repeatedly described Obama as weak, “a disaster,” ineffective and “the most ignorant president in our history.”

Mr Obama savaged him throughout the election campaign as irresponsible and dangerous, warning that the “fate of the world” was at risk in the event of a Trump presidency.

However, at their meeting after the US election, both men struck a conciliatory note after they met to discuss the transition from one administration to the next.

The pomp and circumstance

Prior to Mr Trump’s address there will probably be musical performances and words from religious leaders.

Afterwards, there will be a departure ceremony for Mr Obama as his family.