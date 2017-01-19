Sir Elton John

Sir Elton’s song “Tiny Dancer” was a fixture at many Trump rallies, so rumours began to circulate about him performing on Jan 10th.

However, his publicist issued a strong denial to the New York Times. John had performed at a fundraiser for Trump’s opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, during the campaign.

Andrea Bocelli

The Italian opera singer is a friend of Trump, but he will not sing at the inauguration.

Whether it was Bocelli or Trump who decided against it, however, is unclear. Bocelli reportedly decided not to do so over fears of a backlash.

KISS

Frontman Gene Simmons will be touring in Europe at the time of the inauguration, but his wife said he would not perform anyway. Simmons, however, has expressed support for Trump in the past.

Idina Menzel

Menzel, famous for her roles in the musical ‘Wicked’ and for singing Let it Go from ‘Frozen,’ told Vanity Fair that Trump’s scheduling woes were “karma” and that he might have to sing himself at the ceremony because “all the artists in the world got up and tried to get” Clinton elected.

And the maybes…

The Beach Boys

One of the most iconic bands in American musical history, The Beach Boys have been invited to perform by Trump, according to Billboard. However, the band has not decided whether it will accept the invitation.

Kid Rock

The rock/rapper from Detroit has expressed support for Trump in the past, but there have been no reports yet that he will perform.

Alec Baldwin

Baldwin, the actor who has infuriated Donald Trump with his impersonation on the US comedy show Saturday Night Live, has offered to perform at the president-elect’s inauguration next month.

No word yet from The Donald…

The day after

Washington National Cathedral will host a Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service on January 21. It is a tradition dating back to Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s first inauguration in 1933. Bill Clinton, however, chose the Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church, the historic black church in downtown Washington, for both of his inaugural prayer services.

Women’s March

There is also a Women’sMarch planned for Saturday, January 21. as many as 200,000 people have signed up.

The original Facebook page advertising the march said its aim was to “send a bold message to [the] new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women’s rights are human rights”.