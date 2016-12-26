As the year draws to a close, we look at where celebrities will be travelling to next year, and other memorable quotes from this year’s best Travelling Life celebrity interviews.

Paul Hollywood, television presenter

“I’d love to see India, South America and New Zealand – the rich culture and the incredible food in all three has me itching to find a reason to go”.



Paul Hollywood, left, on the Great British Bakeoff



Emilia Fox, actress

“I’d love to go to Cuba and India as well as Florence and Venice”



Emilia Fox, star of the Silent Witness series



John Hannah, actor

“I’d love to see Argentina, spend a year in Buenos Aires working in some coffee shop, as if I’m some old man character in a novel having a midlife crisis who abandons his kids and goes off to South America.”



John Hannah, Scottish actor from the Four Weddings and a Funeral film



Laura Trott, Olympic cyclist

“I’d love to go on a road trip in a camper van if I had the time. I’d also love to go to Monaco.”



Laura Trott



Credit:

2016 Getty Images/Bryn Lennon





James Morisson, singer

“I’ve never been to India or most of Africa. The culture and history is ancient and it feels like there’s a raw humanity to it.”



English singer James Morrison



KT Tunstall, singer

“I want to do more diving and see whale sharks and manta rays. I’d love to go to Easter Island, Hawaii, Iceland and Antarctica.”



KT Tunstall



Credit:

ALEXANDRA WEY





Alan Titchmarsh, television presenter

“New Zealand – it’s at the top of my bucket list. And New England in the fall, when the leaves are changing.”



Alan Titchmarsh



Helen George, actress

“I’d really like to visit Sweden, Denmark or the Netherlands”



Helen George, actress from the Call the Midwife series



Credit:

Clara Molden for The Telegraph/Clara Molden for The Telegraph





Julian Ovenden, actor

“I’ve never been to India. I’ve read a lot of novels set there and I like Indian people, food and culture, so it’d be fascinating to go. I went to South Korea about seven years ago, and I’d like to go back.



Julian Ovenden, former Downton Abbey actor



Corinne Bailey Rae, singer

“I would love to one day see the rock churches in Ethiopia and learn about the history of Rastafari in the country, as well as see the amazing landscapes of Iceland.”



Corinne Bailey Rae



Fran Healy, singer (from Travis)

“I would love to see India one day for the complete contrast in culture”



Fran Healy, lead singer of Travis



Jerome Flynn, actor

“I’d love to go to South America, particularly to the Andes, Chile, or the rainforests. I’d love to do film project in South America that would involve trekking in the Andes or in the Amazon jungle.”



Jerome Flynn, pictured centre, actor from the Ripper Street series



Emma Willis, television presenter

“I’ve never been to the Maldives and I’d love to go one day as everyone says it’s paradise.”