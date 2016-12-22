When we have questions, we turn to Google. And helpfully, Google can ‘finish’ your question for you, based on the most searched-for terms.

This predictive function speaks volumes. Here are the world’s burning questions about Italy…

Why is Italy called Italy?

There are lots of different theories on this, but the most popular one links Italy’s etymology to the Latin ‘vitulus’, meaning ‘calf’. Apparently, before the days of the Roman Empire, Italy (as it’s now known) was renowned for its cattle.



The word ‘Italy’ probably comes from the Latin for ‘calf’



Credit:

alamy





Incidentally, a quick Google reveals that ‘Moscow’ derives from the Slavic word for ‘bog’, while ‘Cameroon’ stems from ‘camaroes’ – the Portuguese for ‘shrimps’. Cameroon is, essentially, the ‘land of the shrimps’.

Why are Italian guys all so short?

They’re not. Just ask Gino Cuccarolo, the tallest living Italian man: he’s 7’2”, and is a professional basketball player.

Alas, not all men have Cuccarolo’s credentials. The average height of Italian men is 5’9”. Apparently, Julius Caesar was 5’7” – while Silvio Berlusconi is 5’4” and Giorgio Armani is 5’6”.

Why are Italian guys so good looking?

It’s all PR spin. In a 2015 poll by Miss Travel, Italian men were voted just 7th sexiest on the planet. Irish men were deemed most desirable, followed by Australian, Pakistani, American, English and Scottish. According to the 66,000 American women that took the survey, Italian chaps have some work to do.

Why are Italian drivers so bad?

Scooters, narrow roads, overcrowded cities… It all adds up to some pretty crazy driving conditions. In a study by French motorway operator Vinci, 38 per cent of European drivers said that the Italians were the most dangerous. Italians themselves didn’t argue with that depiction, with 58 per cent of them agreeing.

Italian road fatalities have dropped 23 per cent since 2010, according to figures released by the European Commission – but the death rate is still higher than the EU average.

Who is the Italian Stallion?

That would be Sylvester Stallone. His debut film role was in The Party at Kitty and Stud’s, also known as The Italian Stallion – a 1970 softcore porn movie for which he was paid $200.

In interviews, Stallone said he did the film because he was desperate for money. “It was either do that movie or rob someone because I was at the end – at the very end – of my rope,” he told reporters. “Instead of doing something desperate, I worked two days for $200 and got myself out of the bus station”.

What is Italy famous for?

Pizza. Pasta. Wonky towers. Wine. Fashion. Mario. Bunga bunga.

Where in Italy is the Leaning Tower of Pisa?

It’s in Pisa. Simple, really. Here’s how best to capture it on camera.



Where did you think it was?



Why is Italy shaped like a boot?

‘Twas a happy accident, caused by shifting tectonic plates.

Why does Italy have so many earthquakes?

Once again, tectonic tremors are to blame. “Many parts of Italy lie on a major seismic fault line,” warns the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. “Minor tremors and earthquakes are almost a daily occurrence.” 2016 has been a particularly devastating year: in August, 247 people were killed in an earthquake in central Italy.

Why does Italy take August off?

It doesn’t. Italy gets super hot in summer, so local people tend to stay indoors – but it’s also the country’s busiest time for tourism.



Italy: open for business, all summer



Why do Italian names end in vowels?

Most Italian words end in vowels – it’s not only names. Latin words are an exception, as are ‘linking’ words such as ‘del’ and ‘al’. It’s very common for Italian names to end in vowels: male names usually have an ‘o’ suffix, while female names usually end in ‘a’. So now you know.