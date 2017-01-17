

The Oltrarno

The area of the city that lies ‘beyond the Arno’ hugs the south bank of the river, a long, narrow swathe of land that encompasses a number of Florence’s most important monuments (Palazzo Pitti, the Brancacci Chapel, the Boboli gardens and the church of Santo Spirito), some great places to eat and drink and lashings of boho-chic charm. Pretty, tree-filled Piazza Santo Spirito, the hub of the ‘quartiere’, hosts a small market on most mornings where locals still come to shop and gossip about the day’s goings-on. At night, the area fills with a lively mix of students, uber-cool Florentines and tourists; on warm summer evenings, they hang out in the square until the wee hours.

The Oltrarno is famous for its plethora of artisan workshops, and a wander round the narrow cobbled streets around Piazza Santo Spirito, Via Maggio and Piazza Pitti will turn up iron mongers, furniture painters and restorers, upholsterers and book binders. If you are looking for a more authentic Florence, this is a great neighbourhood to be based in.