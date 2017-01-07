The NoMad, Flatiron

Inspired by the Paris apartment he lived in as a child, Jacques Garcia’s interiors combine European elegance – white walls, soaring ceilings, tiled floors – with funky, decadent touches such as tapestry-covered antique furniture, worn and faded Persian rugs, a 200-year-old fireplace, an antique staircase and a glass atrium-like structure on the ground floor that houses a restaurant. The 168 rooms vary in size, but most have hardwood floors and soaring ceilings – so rare to find in New York these days. Chef Daniel Humm and restaurateur Will Guidara (of three-Michelin-star Eleven Madison Park) oversee the food and drink, and there are multiple locations in the hotel to sample it, from the sumptuous Library, to dark and decadent cocktail emporium Elephant Bar.

