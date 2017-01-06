Mike Pence came up against Tim Kaine, the Democratic candidate for vice-president, at a debate in October.

During the debate, Pence demonstrated skills that were glaringly absent from his boss’s first performance against Hillary Clinton.

He was eloquent and concise and, when asked a series of difficult questions about his boss’s most controversial statements, Pence swiftly turned them into positive descriptions of the billionaire’s plans, and attacks on his opponents.

Kaine, by contrast, kept interrupting with prepared lines and seemed uncomfortable.

However, when the moderator asked about approaches to the war in Syria, Pence went off script, apparently ad-libbing on the policy live on air.

Mr Pence attacked Russia, which has become a major ally of Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian president that the United States has long denounced as a war criminal.

All of these things are remarkable for seeming at odds with Mr Trump’s position on Syria.

The Republican mogul has promised to “bomb the s—” out of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. But he has not talked about standing up to Mr Assad, or, notably, to their key ally, Russia.

In fact, in October, Mr Trump openly praised Vladimir Putin, the Russian president’s policy on Syria, calling it a “wonderful thing”.

He will be a major player in the administration

The post of vice president can be one of the most frustrating in US politics. John Nance Garner, who served two terms under FDR was quoted as describing the the job as not being worth a bucket of warm spit.

However there is every indication that Mike Pence will be pivotal to the Trump administration. A political veteran he has administrative experience having served as Indiana’s governor and, as a former member of Congress, is also a Washington insider.

Given Donald Trump’s fractious relationship with the Republican establishment, Mr Pence’s contacts on the Hill and his savvy negotiating skills are likely to be much in demand. Even during the campaign, he was often called in to limit the damage caused by candidate Trump’s more intemperate outbursts.