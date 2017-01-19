This group is famous for covering popular songs using classical instruments.

They have “prayed for understanding” after agreeing to perform at the inauguration.

The band wrote in a statement: “We sincerely hope and pray for your understanding. We don’t feel right limiting our positive message only to people that believe or act the same way we do.

“We haven’t changed our message. We haven’t changed who we are, what we stand for, or what our music means and why we write it. We’re still doing what we’ve always done — playing for anyone who will hear our musical message with the hope that it persuades its listeners to love others.”

The Star Spangled Singers

Will apparently corner you in the lobby of the event to perform “uplifting, patriotic songs and instrumentals”. They currently have 40 ‘likes’ on Facebook.

The Reagan Years

An Eighties cover band who specialise in replicating hits including Footloose and Don’t Stop Believing. They can usually be found at corporate events.

The MIXX

A ‘party band’ who specialise in performing covers of acts including Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars.

A Place to Be Trio

A trio of performers with disabilities, among them a wheelchair-bound singer-songwriter and a blind meteorologist.

Beau Davidson

An Emmy-nominated country singer best known for his patriotic single Blessed, and appearing in a religious TV movie with Raquel Welch playing a character named Maximilian Swayne. He was also one of Cosmopolitan Magazine’s 51 Hottest Bachelors in 2009.

DJ Romin

A wedding performer and self-described “master DJ”. “My goal as a DJ is to translate my crowds’ focus in the present moment,” he says, “where they can create lasting memories with their friends and families by dancing and having fun!”

DJ Freedom

According to the official inauguration site, “DJ Freedom get [sic] you in the mood to celebrate! With a deep catalog of tuned [sic] from all genres”. Ahem.

Who has turned Trump down?

Charlotte Church