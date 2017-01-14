“Avengers: Infinity War” promises to feature a massive cast of Marvel heroes and villains, and that cast just keeps growing. Now we’ve learned that “Game of Thrones” star Peter Dinklage has been cast in an unspecified role.

Marvel Studios may not be saying much, but we have a few ideas as to what characters Dinklage could be playing as the Avengers head into space to battle Thanos. Scroll down to check out our theories.

1. M.O.D.O.K.

M.O.D.O.K.’s name stands for “Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing,” and you can get a pretty good idea of his personality from that. Basically a gigantic head with a penchant for murdering minions with his forehead laser, M.O.D.O.K. is one of the primary leaders of the science terrorists known as AIM.

We saw a version of AIM. in “Iron Man 3” led by Guy Pearce’s Aldrich Killian, but we want to see the group’s true lord and master enter the fray.

2. Eternity

As “Infinity War” delves deeper into Marvel’s cosmic elements, it only makes sense that moviegoers will start to be exposed to some of the more powerful entities that pull the string of the Marvel Universe.

We could see Dinklage and his soothing voice easily filling the role of Eternity, the ageless being who exists everywhere at once and can reshape reality at a whim, especially with Benedict Cumberbatch’s mystical hero Doctor Strange playing such a big role in this sequel.

3. Starfox

With Thanos stepping into the spotlight, we’re hoping we’ll get to meet the rest of the Mad Titan’s family in “Infinity War.” Dinklage would be a perfect fit to play Thanos’ estranged brother and occasional Avenger, Starfox.

Starfox spends most of his time drinking and womanizing when he isn’t saving the universe, and we can think of a certain other Dinklage character who matches that description.

4. Pip the Troll

Pip the Troll is perhaps the most obvious choice for Dinklage, given the actor’s short stature. Perhaps too obvious, but the fact that Pip is so closely tied to Thanos does make it a likely possibility. The mischievous Pip is a frequent sidekick to Adam Warlock, one of Thanos’ greatest enemies and another character we assume will play a central role in “Infinity War.”

5. Arno Stark

Given Dinklage’s knack for playing sarcastic, charismatic characters, he reminds us more than a little of Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark. Why, they could almost be brothers. So why not take the opportunity to cast Dinklage as Arno Stark?

Originally an evil Iron Man from the future, Arno was recently re-imagined in the comics as Tony’s long-lost brother. We’d love to see the two Starks join forces on the big screen.

6. The Watcher

The Watcher is an immortal being cursed to observe all events in the universe but never interfere. A rule which he sometimes breaks when the situation is dire enough (for instance, when Thanos is trying to assemble the Infinity Gauntlet).

There’s been speculation that Stan Lee has actually been playing The Watcher in his various cameo appearances, but we think Dinklage would be perfect to play another character whose main skill is “knowing things.”

We’ll find out when “Infinity War” hits theaters Summer 2018.