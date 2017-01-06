After becoming an apprentice surveyor at the age of 14, Fleming emigrated, along with his older brother, to Canada in 1845 when he turned 18.

He founded the RCI in 1849, an organisation which grew into a world renowned centre dedicated to the advancement of science.

Fleming was also known for helping build the Intercontinental Railway, serving as chief engineer of the Canadian Pacific Railway, and designing Canada’s first postage stamp.

He died aged 88 at the home of his daughter in Halifax, Nova Scotia, on July 22, 1915.

Today’s Google Doodle “reflects Fleming’s legacy on the 190th anniversary of his birth”, according to the search engine giant.