Watching Rafael Nadal the past few years served as a sobering reminder that eventually even the greats break down. Nearly three years removed from his last Grand Slam victory, the narrative shifted from whether he’d break Roger Federer’s record to if he’d ever win another one.

Slowed by a variety of injuries, struggles with his confidence and the dominance of his Big Four brethren Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, Nadal’s last two seasons raised a ton of questions about how much he has left in the tank.

He showed flashes of his old self during the 2016 clay-court swing, capturing Monte Carlo and Barcelona, but a left-wrist problem curtailed that progress, forcing him to withdraw from the French Open and skip Wimbledon. The injury plagued Nadal the rest of his season, which he ended in mid-October.

As he approaches his 31st birthday, Nadal becomes further removed from his glory days. Considering the large gap between his last notable triumph and now, it’s become second nature to temper expectations for the Spaniard.

In an interview with Sport360’s Reem Abulleil, retired player Pat Cash expressed concerns about the state of Nadal’s game, pinpointing inconsistent depth of shot and a weakened serve as factors holding him back.

“He needs to be able to push his opponents back and then finish the point off,” Cash said. “You can’t push them back if the ball is just dropping in the middle of the court. So that’s the number one thing for me. And his serve, he needs to fix that up a little bit.”



Improved depth on his forehand is a point of emphasis for Nadal.

Those are correctable issues. Granted, he’s been trying to solve them for a while, and his wrist injury last year made it tougher to play the style he wanted.

Sidelined this fall, Nadal had the chance to let his ailing body heal. During that time off, he also decided to add another voice to his camp: mentor and former French Open champion Carlos Moya.

Though separated by 10 years in age, the two Spaniards have held a close bond on and off the court, notably winning the 2004 Davis Cup together. An older brother-like figure to Nadal, Moya certainly has the respect of his new pupil.

“To have someone like Carlos, who is not only a friend but also a very important person in my career, is something special,” Nadal said in statement via the Associated Press (h/t USA Today). “He will be next to me on my practice and competition.”

Toni Nadal remains the primary coach, but the inclusion of Moya shows that the team finally realized the need for outside help. Even if to just add a calming presence and extra sounding board.

The hiring of Moya itself shouldn’t lead to wholesale changes in Nadal’s game. Rather, it could help him better execute the plans he already has in place, like improving the depth of his shots and becoming more aggressive with his court positioning.

Together, improved health from an extended offseason and Moya‘s hiring offer reasons to be optimistic about Nadal’s 2017 chances. Will this be the year his slump ends?

Based off his recent form, he may not be that far away.

Making his return in Abu Dhabi at an exhibition tournament last week, Nadal didn’t show any rust from his layoff. Taking the title after a trio of impressive wins over Tomas Berdych, Milos Raonic and David Goffin, he looked as decisive and confident as he has in some time.



Nadal holds his trophy after fending off Goffin in the Abu Dhabi final.

“I played three matches against three top players, and to win against these kind of players is not possible if you’re not playing well,” Nadal told reporters via the Sydney Morning Herald. “So these three victories were really positive news. It was also pleasing to see that when I’m able to hit my forehand with confidence, the matches are going the way I want them to.”

Practice matches or not, those performances lifted Nadal’s spirits before he set out for Brisbane, Australia, to officially begin his new season.

Opening the tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Alexandr Dolgopolov, ninth-ranked Nadal ended a two-match skid against the Ukrainian. Blistering those heavy, top-spin forehands and prowling the baseline, he couldn’t ask for a better start to his Australian Open preparation. Not even a bad case of jet lag managed to slow him down.

While a few matches don’t provide an accurate barometer for how he’ll do this season, Nadal’s recent play indicates he’s headed in the right direction.

Contending with Djokovic, Murray, Federer and a new generation of rising talent, Nadal has his hands full as he continues to climb back toward relevance.

Belief in himself—an element that’s wavered the last few years—is vital. After an important offseason, it sounds like Nadal is turning the corner in that department.

When it comes to winning Grand Slams, Nadal won’t write himself off. And neither should we.

“The only thing I can say is if I am healthy, I believe that I can do it,” he said, per the Daily Mail‘s Max Margan. “If not, I would be at home fishing.”



For now, his pole can remain on the shelf. In a sink-or-swim season, Nadal is determined to be the shark again.

