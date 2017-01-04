In Martin Scorsese’s long-in-the-works passion film, “Silence,” Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver play 17th-century Jesuit priests who journey to Japan to find out what happened to their mentor, played by Liam Neeson, who is rumored to have renounced his faith after Christianity is outlawed. Unwilling to accept this terrible news, Garfield and Driver are smuggled into the country despite facing nearly certain death, torture or imprisonment for practicing their forbidden faith.

Garfield said that Scorsese’s enthusiasm about the project was “contagious.” In December, the actor told Moviefone, “Marty was very excited to finally be making the film, so it was very contagious, that feeling.”

Susan B
Susan is a blogger, entrepreneur, marketer and author of the best selling children's book 'Adventures of Jim and Terry'

