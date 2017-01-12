Unless you’re a real beach bunny, there is no better time to visit Barcelona than in winter. While summer is rammed with visitors and autumn and spring are when the (surprisingly torrential) rains fall, winter tends to see dry, azure blue skies, and a lot of empty streets. It is also the time when the cultural calendar swings into action, and often sees the best exhibitions of the year. Temperatures rarely dip below 5C, and can be considerably warmer, even in January.

Keep warm…

In the Santa María del Mar church in the Born for one of its Yuletide performances of Handel’s Messiah, warmed in the glow of dozens of gas heaters – although a hip flask isn’t a bad idea.

Have a hot chocolate…

La Granja (C/Banys Nous 4, Barri Gotic, 0034 93 302 69 75), which has more types of chocolate than you knew existed, plus its own section of Roman wall.

Wrap up and walk…

Around the Parc de la Ciutadella, and admire the baroque waterfall (in which a very young Gaudí had a hand), and a wealth of statues and sculptures, or take a leisurely boat ride around the lake.

Park Güell Photo: Fotolia/AP

Enjoy a cosy evening…

In the Born neighbourhood – the unlikely home to several fondue restaurants. One of the most intimate is La Carassa (lacarassa.com).

What’s on this winter

Humans+: The Future of Our Species (CCCB)

Equal parts disturbing and fascinating, this exhibition imagines an unnerving future in which robots are our everyday companions, babies can be designed to withstand harsh meteorological conditions and euthanasia will take place on a rollercoaster of death that will, literally, kill us with excitement. Until April 10 2016 (cccb.org).

Fira de Santa Llúcia

Barcelona’s fairytale market twinkles outward from the looming Gothic cathedral, its lanes lined with stalls selling mistletoe, baubles, holly, all manner of artesanal gifts and rows and rows of figurines for the typical Catalan nativity scene. Most popular of these for visitors is the caganer, the squatting ‘Christmas crapper’, essential for good luck. From December 11-24.

The Triumph of Colour: From Van Gogh to Matisse (Fundación Mapfre)

The stunning inaugural show at the new Fundación Mapfre brings together 70 works from the Musée d’Orsay and Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris. Among them are pieces by Gauguin, Picasso, Cézanne and Monet along with, naturally, Van Gogh and Matisse. Until Jan 10 2016 (fundacionmapfre.org).

My favourite winter hotel

The Cotton House is the newest star in Barcelona’s luxury firmament, and unusual in incorporating vanguard design while respecting the hotel’s historic roots. Its understated opulence makes for a classy celebrational feel, and the leather armchairs in the library are the perfect cosy spot in which to raise a glass of buck’s fizz.

The Cotton House Hotel Photo: hotelcottonhouse.com

This article was first published on December 18 2012, and updated in full on December 3 2015.