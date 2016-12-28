In a few days’ time, the January transfer window will open and speculation over Arsenal’s supposed targets will kick up a gear. However, for the first time in several years, the Gunners are not under huge pressure to bring in new players. Their primary task is to secure new contracts for players already on their books—principally, the star duo of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. However, there will still be some fresh blood arriving in the Arsenal squad. After nearly eight months on the sidelines, Danny Welbeck is finally expected to be available for selection.

Arsenal would have to pull off quite the coup to land a more useful January addition than Welbeck. The winter market is a notoriously difficult one to navigate, with few quality players available for transfer. Arsene Wenger typically tends to use the midseason window as last resort, only recruiting players when strictly necessary.

Last season, for example, a midfield injury crisis prompted him to move for Egyptian Mohamed Elneny. However, with Arsenal’s squad in a state of relative good health, it’s not incumbent on Wenger to do any business next month.

What’s more, the Arsenal boss is a huge admirer of Welbeck. Since arriving from Manchester United in September 2014, the England international has been a regular part of Wenger’s plans—when fit. He was initially purchased as a replacement for Olivier Giroud, who had suffered a fractured leg. However, when Giroud returned to fitness and form in the winter of 2014, Welbeck’s versatility came into play. He’s since operated on both the left and right flank, as well as in his preferred central role. His adaptability gives Wenger options. As the season wears on and the importance of rotating the squad increases, Welbeck’s ability to fill a number of positions could prove invaluable.

It may take him some time to reach full throttle. Welbeck has spent 17 of the past 20 months sidelined with serious knee injuries. Some degree of ring-rust is inevitable. However, he is approaching the end of the road back to full fitness. Shortly before Christmas, Welbeck returned to full training with his team-mates at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground. Speaking to Amy Lawrence of the Guardian, a clearly delighted Wenger said:

Of course it’s fantastic, because for him it’s like starting a new career, because he has been out for such a long time. But I’m a bit cautious with the little setbacks you have when you have been out for a long time. You have to be patient. Welbeck will need some time.

While Wenger is right to sound a note of caution, it is tempting to believe that Welbeck can come back and make an immediate impact. After all, he did precisely that last season. After 10 months out with another cartilage problem, he came off the bench in February to score a dramatic late winner against Leicester City that briefly reignited Arsenal’s title hopes.

He then went on to become an integral part of the side over the coming weeks, as Wenger established a new attacking trio, also including Alex Iwobi and Alexis. Welbeck was the man picked to lead the line and was particularly good in a 2-0 win at Goodison Park in March. Speaking after that match, Wenger told Dominic King of the Daily Mail:

You cannot say you don’t miss a player of that stature for eight months. He can make a real difference in the final eight games. He’s still not over his knee problems, we know we have to be cautious with him. I pushed it because I knew it was now or never.

Unfortunately for Wenger, he ended up pushing it a little too far. In a match with Manchester City in May, Welbeck suffered a new problem that ended his hopes of competing in Euro 2016. It was a major setback to a player who appeared set to establish himself as a regular part of Arsenal’s first-team.

However, he could still do that. Arsenal are admittedly well-stocked for options at centre-forward— Alexis has been a revelation in the role, while Giroud showed his value yet again with a vital winner against West Brom. However, Welbeck possesses an intriguing combination of some of that pair’s best attributes. He has the pace and movement of Alexis allied with some of Giroud’s power. He marries all that with impressive technical ability—arguably the one thing he lacks is predatory goalscoring instinct, but there were signs in his brief spell in the side during 2015/16 that may be developing.



Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Danny Welbeck heads home Arsenal’s winner against Leicester City in February.

When Arsenal rest Alexis or put him in the wide positions, Giroud is incapable of replicating his style of performance. It means the team has to adapt to operating with a traditional target man and can be disruptive. Welbeck is arguably a more natural replacement for the Chilean.

His ability to play on the wings will also be prominent in Wenger’s mind. There’s a spot on the left wing that he might have earmarked for Welbeck’s return. Alexis’ blistering form makes him a certain starter in the centre, while Theo Walcott has also enjoyed an impressive campaign on the right. However, no player has yet made the spot on the left flank their own. Iwobi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have shared responsibilities thus far, and while both players have enjoyed spurts of good form, neither has been able to make themselves an automatic selection.



Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Danny Welbeck could provide Arsene Wenger with a good alternative to deploying Alexis Sanchez through the middle.

Welbeck can be very effective on the left. First and foremost, he works incredibly hard for the team, tracking back to protect his full-back whenever required. Nacho Monreal has endured a difficult campaign this term but might fare better with a player as diligent as Welbeck ahead of him.

That’s not to suggest he’s merely a conservative choice. His electric pace offers a great threat on the counter-attack, and he is equally capable dribbling infield to join up with the midfield or running behind as a roving target for Ozil.

A front three of Welbeck, Alexis and Walcott would be a terrifying prospect for Premier League defenders. The sheer speed would be bewildering and make them a nightmare to contain. If the former Manchester United man can prove his fitness in the coming weeks, Arsenal fans could seen that dynamic trio in action sooner rather than later.