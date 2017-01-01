Hull – to borrow lines from its most famous adoptive son, Philip Larkin – is “coming into leaf/ Like something almost being said”. There is a sense of anticipation in the East Riding air, for today this port city on the River Humber succeeds Derry/Londonderry as the UK Capital of Culture.

There is a stack of events planned for 2017, all supported by £32 million in funding.

Highlights in the first quarter include a free seven-day opening event curated by Hull-born film-maker Sean McAllister, the world premiere (and co-production between the RSC and Hull Truck Theatre) of The Hypocrite by Richard Bean (who wrote One Man, Two Guvnors), and Opera North “transforming the Humber Bridge into a piece of music”. A cornerstone of events later in the year will be the hosting of the 2017 Turner Prize in the Ferens Art Gallery.

But putting on a great gig over 365 days is only half the battle and half the story. “It’s about building confidence and pride, changing the way people think and feel about us,” Jon Pywell, of Hull City Council, told me in September. Or, as a Hull resident I met on a guided walk of the Old Town put it, “it’s a chance to show the place doesn’t smell of fish and doesn’t deserve its reputation”.

For, let’s face it, Hull does have a reputation – partly because, not being on the way to anywhere else in England, few outsiders pass through (though the North Sea, 20 miles down the Humber estuary, has brought the rest of the world close). The city was bombed heavily in the war, its dockers and trawlermen were thrown on the scrap-heap in the Sixties and Seventies, and for decades it has been among the most economically deprived areas in the country. More than 10 years ago, the smart alecs who compile those lists of suicidally grotty British towns decided it was “crap” and the epithet stuck.

But a few months ago, on my first visit, the city was bathed in sunshine and optimism, and I realised a slur has been sustained against it all these years. The Old Town, which somehow survived the war virtually unscathed, is a medieval warren of cobbled streets, Georgian façades, pubs straight out of a Pathé newsreel and signage from a more innocent retail era (“Buy a joke and have a good laugh”; “Quality is the silent salesman”).

The narratives that wind through it, of Marvell the poet and Wilberforce the abolitionist, of whalers, actors and the Spiders from Mars (guitarist Mick Ronson was born here), not to mention the bespectacled man for whom sexual intercourse “began in 1963”, are richer than most towns this size can boast. “We’ve always had a good story to tell,” said Pywell, one of the architects of the successful City of Culture bid, “but we haven’t told it.”



Now is Hull’s chance and it’s mindful not to blow it. Among the people working hard to make 2017 and the “legacy” that ensues a success, there is much talk of “raising cultural aspirations” and “lifting the barriers to attendance” – which means attracting locals who wouldn’t normally be seen dead in a theatre, gallery or concert.

“Hull is quite like – ‘All right, prove it’,” said Ruth Puckering, of Hull Truck Theatre, which has a long history of community involvement. “There’s a bit of Northern grumpiness going on. Also, people are protective of their city – ‘Don’t change it!’ They would be horrified by the idea of it being ‘Londonified’.”

No chance of that, I’d say, for Hull is a distinctively laconic and lugubrious place. The barman in Ye Olde White Harte, a sublime drinking den tucked off Silver Street, told me gloomily of how the place was “battered” during the English Civil War “and it has been battered ever since”.

Now the city is fighting back, with a year of events designed to celebrate its character and pull in thousands of visitors from all over the country (for somewhere apparently out on a limb, it’s dead easy to reach).

To flip the line of the Hull-born poet Stevie Smith, this city on the way to nowhere and everywhere is no longer drowning, it’s waving.



Getting there

By road: off M62 from Manchester, Leeds, M1 and A1.

By train: direct services from Manchester, Leeds, London (hulltrains.co.uk). For convenience, book mobile tickets in advance on the Trainline app (thetrainline.com) for £1 booking fee (plus £3.50 with credit card).

Where to stay

There is a lack of decent hotels. I stayed in the Holiday Inn Hull Marina (hihullmarinahotel.co.uk), just a few minutes’ walk from most events venues and the Old Town: double b&b from less than £60, booked well ahead.

Where to eat

Lunch/dinner: Furley & Co at 18-20 Princes Dock Street, with burgers, wraps and live music; Kardomah94 (kardomah94.com) at 94 Alfred Gelder Street for hearty pastas and pizzas. Dinner: 1884 Wine & Tapas (1884wineandtapasbar.co.uk); upmarket dining at Freedom Quay, Wellington Street W, on the marina.

Where to drink

Where to start? Great pubs in the Old Town, including Ye Olde White Harte, 25 Silver Street; Lion and Key, 48 High Street; and Ye Olde Black Boy, 150 High Street. Also check out the bars on Humber Street by the marina.

Don’t miss

The Deep (thedeep.co.uk), the flagship Millennium project, half aquarium, half ocean-learning centre, that has been a boon to the city. The excellent, free, council-run museums and galleries of which Wilberforce House on the High Street, the Maritime Museum in Queen Victoria Square and Ferens Art Gallery (currently closed for refurbishment), also in the square, are the pick.



Guided city walks

Highly recommended, with the enthusiastic and knowledgeable Paul Schofield (tourhull.com; £4 pp).

City of Culture events

Keep up to date at hull2017.co.uk.

More information

visithullandeastyorkshire.com; visitengland.com.