Matthew McConaughey could’ve played Chris Pratt’s dad in “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2.” Instead, Kurt Russell will play Star-Lord’s father — aka Ego the Living Planet —and McConaughey will be the Man in Black in “The Dark Tower.”

Why say no to Marvel?

In a new interview with Playboy (via Collider), McConaughey explained why he ditched the “Guardians” sequel for the Stephen King adaptation:

“I like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ but what I saw was ‘It’s successful, and now we’ve got room to make a colorful part for another big-name actor.’ I’d feel like an amendment. ‘The Dark Tower’ script was well written, I like the director [Nikolaj Arcel] and his take on it, and I can be the creator, the author of the Man in Black—a.k.a. the Devil—in my version of this Stephen King novel. We’ve done the first one. It’s a fantastic thriller that takes place in another realm, an alternate universe, but it’s very much grounded. For instance, the gunslinger’s weapon isn’t a lightsaber or something; it’s a pistol. I enjoyed approaching my character as if I were the Devil having a good time, getting turned on by exposing human hypocrisies wherever he finds them.”

“The Dark Tower” — starring Idris Elba as the gunslinger Roland Deschain — is now scheduled for release July 28, a push-back from its previous February date. According to Entertainment Weekly, the film will be followed by a spinoff TV show. Meanwhile, the “Guardians” sequel opens May 5.

Do you think McConaughey made the (wait for it) alright alright alright choice?

