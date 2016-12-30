Camila Cabello will perform with Fifth Harmony during “Dick Clark‘s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” on Saturday night, but it’s not what you think…

No, the 19-year-old won’t be reunited with the band she left earlier this month. However, E! News can confirm she will appear during the two-song performance as it was pre-taped before her exit.

Fifth Harmony announced Cabello left the group on December 18, taking to Instagram to share the news. “After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony,” the post read. “We wish her well.”