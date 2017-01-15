In the fifth part of our series on 2017’s must-see destinations, Telegraph Travel’s Ben Ross, Nick Trend and Hugh Morris explain why Russia should be on your holiday wishlist.

This year marks the centenary of the 1917 revolutions, and while no official events have been announced to mark the anniversary, it offers a perfect excuse for a visit.



St Petersburg is beautiful, but don’t miss Moscow, says Nick Trend



Credit:

Ruslan Gilmanshin – Fotolia





“We have this incredibly strong cultural heritage which we share with Russia,” explains Nick Trend in the video above. “It’s a fascinating place to explore and rediscover those connections.”

Our experts offer suggestions for what to see and do – and reveal how to visit the country without going through the rigmarole of applying for a visa.

Previous videos in our series looked at why New Zealand, Canada, Zambia and Hadrian’s Wall should be on your radar this year.

Follow this link for our complete guide to the 20 best destinations for 2017.