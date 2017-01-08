Continuing our series on 2017’s must-see destinations, Telegraph Travel’s Hazel Plush, Joanna Symons and Lisa Grainger explain why Zambia should be on your holiday wishlist.

The country is virtually “untouched” and offers “the right combination of beautiful camps and real wilderness”, say our experts. Walking safaris, the chance to witness the wildebeest migration, and trips to Victoria Falls are among the biggest draws. Adventurous travellers can watch animals from the sky on a microlight flight – or even try a bungee jump.



Victoria Falls – it’s even possible to swim at the top



New for 2017 is Mambeti, a safari lodge with six en-suite villas, which is helping to open up Liuwa, one of Africa’s most remote national parks. The recent arrival of Victoria Falls Airport, just over the Zambezi in Zimbabwe, has also made it easier to visit the region.

