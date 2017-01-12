A thief murdered an elderly widow, who had fostered over 50 children, before using her phone to ring a sex chatline and setting her house on fire, a court heard.

Gareth Dack, 33, is accused of killing Norma Bell, 79, in her home in Hartlepool by strangling her with an electrical cable.

Between midnight and 5am he then used her landline to call the “soft-porn television service” Babestation as she lay dead or dying on the floor.

He denies charges of murder and arson.

Christopher Tehrani QC, prosecuting, told Teesside Crown Court that Mr Dack was a drug user whose motivation had been money.

Described as an accomplished book-keeper, Mrs Bell and her husband John had been fostering children since 1965 after responding to a notice she had seen.

During that time they had three children of their own, six foster children who they treated as their own, and more than 50 foster babies and toddlers.

The couple stopped fostering in the 1990s and despite her husband’s death in 2010, the jury was told Mrs Bell was fit for her age and would go line dancing.

Mr Dack had been boyhood friends with one of her children, John Bell, when he would visit the family home.

But during the alleged attack in April last year he is accused of inflicting 15 injuries on Mrs Bell, which included several rib fractures, before strangling her with an electrical cable while she was still alive.

The jury was told the fractures and bruising on her back could have been caused by someone kneeling on Mrs Bell while applying pressure to the neck as they strangled her.

Mr Dack allegedly went on to steal £700 in cash as well as her television, which he sold for £60 to associate Raymond McLoughlin, before ransacking her home looking for valuables.