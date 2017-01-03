Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Wilfred Ndidi from Genk on Tuesday.

News that the deal had been done for the 20-year-old came via a club release, with the midfielder penning a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League champions.  

Ndidi arrives at a Foxes side enduring a difficult defence of their crown. Claudio Ranieri’s men have progressed into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, although they’re languishing down in 14th in the Premier League table and facing up to the prospect of a relegation scrap.

One of the key factors in their regression was the summer departure of N’Golo Kante, who was so impressive as the hub of the team in 2015-16. His void has left an ominous chasm to fill; it’s a challenge Ndidi will face with the Foxes.

As we can see here, it’s evident that the Nigeria international possesses plenty of the attributes needed to thrive in the Premier League:

