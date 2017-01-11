Judge Ebraham Mooncey said the case involved “significant failings”.

He told the court: “The practical realities were essentially that heavily and unevenly laden cages were being manoeuvred around, sometimes unnecessarily, with items not even required on the shop floor. The risks were clear.”

Ms Collins was a university student and had been working at Wilko for nearly two years when the incident took place on August 22 2013.

The “overloaded” cage fell on top of Ms Collins as she and a colleague took it out of a lift, fracturing the middle part of her spine and causing her to immediately lose control of the lower part of her body, the court heard.

The judge highlighted nine “failings” of Wilko, adding that the cage in this incident was top- heavy, with 87.5 litres of paint stored on the top level, 87 litres on the middle level and 55 litres on the lower level, making it more likely to topple over.