“We’d heard he’d been drinking from 9.30am on the day of his meal. He had kept saying that there wasn’t enough to drink the night before.

“I have to commend ITV and Channel 4 for how they dealt with the situation and in the end it was an amazing experience.”

The episode finally aired last Friday and was won by both Linsay and Darren who shared the jackpot.

Nicoll declined requests to comment.

His father, Watt Nicoll, 81, said: “Rory said it wasn’t for him and wasn’t a cookery programme at all.

“Contestants were expected to talk about each other and he decided he didn’t fancy it.

“He’s dead keen on his cooking and I think that he went into something he thought was a cookery programme and found it wasn’t that important.

“It was recorded months ago but he said, ‘I pulled out because it just wasn’t about the cookery.’ It’s a shame because Rory’s an excellent cook.”