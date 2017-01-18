Jan. 18 (UPI) — A Wisconsin man filmed his sons taking on the aftermath of an ice storm by strapping on their ice skates and taking to the streets.
Bob Schmidt, 48, posted a video to Facebook showing his two sons ice skating in the street Monday outside of their La Crosse home.
Schmidt said the ice storm was unlike any he had previously seen.
He wrote:
“A weird thing happened in La Crosse, we had an ice storm like one that I have never seen in my 48 years. I glanced out the front window about 4 yesterday afternoon and noticed that the street in front of my house was sheer ice. I mentioned it to my son who asked if he could go out and skate on it, I said no so he went and slid on the ice with his shoes on. When his brother got home he had a pair of his old skates on and said I’m going skating on the street and his brother then piped up saying me too, they grabbed their skates, I videoed them on my phone uploaded to Facebook and by this morning over a half a million people have seen the video, my kids were pretty pumped last night constantly giving us updates on how many people have seen the video, a friend of mine said it was on the national news. Crazy.”