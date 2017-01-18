The drop in the price of oil and the economic sanctions over Ukraine only make worse Russia’s deep social problems. Its population growth is stagnating and alcoholism, drug addiction, HIV, and suicide are widespread.

Expressions of ultra-nationalism are on the rise, which fortify the Kremlin’s quest for a new sphere of influence. Added to this is the so-called compatriot policy which makes Moscow the self-designated protector of ethnic Russians no matter where in the world they might reside.

Whether it is over occupied Crimea or at the bottom of the Arctic Ocean, Putin knows how to wave a flag. At least for now the average Russian sees national glory as a substitute for general wellbeing. But how long people will tolerate this misery is anyone’s guess and as patience begins to run thin at home you can bet that Putin will be looking abroad for more adventures as a distraction.

Just because there is a new US president does not mean that history, geography or geopolitics has changed in Europe. Trump will eventually learn, just as his two predecessors did, that Russia under Putin cannot be partner for the West. The question is at what cost to transatlantic security this lesson will be learned.

In the meantime Britain will need to hold the line essentially playing the role in European security today which the U.S. played during the Cold War. Britain can stand up to imperial Russia. It has done it before and it can do it again if the political will is there.

The UK cannot and should not shirk from this responsibility. The fate and stability of Europe might ultimately depend on it.

Luke Coffey is a Margaret Thatcher Fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a former special adviser at the Ministry of Defence