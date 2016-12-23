But it seems the world is a long way from “coming to its senses” – with thousands of nukes and millions of kilotons already in military service around the world.

Between them, the world’s nuclear-armed states have around 15,500 nuclear warheads – the majority of which belong to the US and Russia.

It is estimated that 10,000 of these are in military service, with the rest awaiting dismantlement, according to the Arms Control Association.

Which countries have nukes?

There are five nuclear-weapon states in the world: China, France, Russia, United Kingdom and the United States. These are officially recognised as possessing nuclear weapons by the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

This treaty acknowledges and legitimises their nuclear arsenals, but they are not supposed to build or maintain them forever. Indeed, they have committed to eliminate their nukes.

There are also four other countries that have nuclear weapons: Pakistan, India, Israel and North Korea. These countries didn’t sign the Treaty, and together possess an estimated 338 nukes.

But it’s Russia and the US that have by far the most nukes in the world – dominating all other countries by collectively sharing 93 per cent of the world’s arsenal.