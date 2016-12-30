In a statement, Colorado Ski Country USA, a trade association representing Granby Ranch, said it is “always an unfortunate day when there is an accident at at ski area, especially when serious injuries or fatalities occur.”

“Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with the family and those affected by today’s events,” said Chris Linsmayer, public affairs manager of Colorado Ski Country USA.

Police spokeswoman Schelly Olson said state regulators who oversee chairlifts are helping with the investigation.

Deaths from malfunctions or falls are rare in the United States, The Denver Post reported. According to the National Ski Areas Association, deaths from malfunctions have totaled just 12 from 1973 through October, and there were three deaths from falls between 2004 and October.

According to an October report by the NSAA, the last death on a chairlift attributed to a malfunction was in 1993. As of the 2015-2016 ski season, the annual fatality rate per 100 million miles traveled on ski lifts was 0.14.

The latest death comes during one of the busiest weeks of the season for ski resorts in Colorado.