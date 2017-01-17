But giving evidence on the first day of a British inquest into her death, Prof Colin Johnson – a consultant surgeon and a specialist on the pancreas – said a fall while out drinking with friends 11 days before she died might have triggered her deteriorating health.

Witnesses claimed Miss Hyndman, from Castleford, West Yorkshire, had a bottle in one hand while her left hand was in her belt as she adjusted her clothing, and so fell straight “like a plank” without putting her hands out in front of her.

Prof Johnson claimed that her left fist caught in her belt could have been enough to cause the damage to her pancreas, which eventually caused multiple organ failure.

He told Wakefield Coroner’s Court: “In the case of someone who is drunk and the abdominal muscles relaxing, falling on the fist is sufficient to suppress the pancreas and cause the injury. Falling in the way described is sufficient.”