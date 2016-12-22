Mike Stobe/Getty Images Injuries prevented Williams from having the 2016 she wanted. Will 2017 be better?

Normally, Serena Williams enterers a season with little to prove because of how dominant she was during the previous one. But that’s not the situation she finds herself in this time.

Usurped by Angelique Kerber for the No. 1 ranking, Williams and her new rival split their meetings in the Australian Open and Wimbledon finals, with Williams taking the latter. That win leveled her with Steffi Graf at 22 Grand Slam titles—most in the Open Era.

She’s still sitting on that number, in part due to shoulder and knee injuries that hindered her during the summer and proved her undoing in the U.S. Open semifinals. Williams missed a lot of action in 2016, including the WTA Finals and Premier tournaments like Madrid, Montreal, Cincinnati, Beijing and Wuhan.

Despite all that time off, she sits a manageable 2,030 points behind Kerber. Depending on their respective results, Williams could mathematically get back to No. 1 right after the Australian Open.

More important to her will likely be breaking that tie with Graf and winning a historic 23rd major title. Clearly, there’s a lot at stake for her next year.

To achieve those goals, improved health is vital for Williams.

“I definitely want to make sure I’m healthy and playing at my best or at least 80 percent healthy or 70 percent healthy—that way I can be able to play at a higher level,” Williams told CNN’s Ravi Ubha and James Masters.

Now at age 35, Williams sounds like she has no intention of walking away anytime soon. A strong 2017 should only keep that motivation going.

All statistics are courtesy of WTATennis.com, unless otherwise noted.

