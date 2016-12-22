Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman is a superhero ready to save mankind, but she’s also just a young woman disobeying her mom in favor of her own path.

Entertainment Weekly shared a new photo from “Wonder Woman” — which comes out in June — showing Diana Prince of Themyscira stealing the Amazon’s mythical sword, dubbed the “god killer,” for use over in Europe to help Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) in World War I. In taking the sword, she’s defying her mother, Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen), and breaking into her island paradise’s heavily guarded armory.

“This is her moment,” director Patty Jenkins told EW. “She’s heard all the terrible things about man’s land. But she’s also heard that mankind is in need and under duress. This is her great moment to make the decision to be the one to try and save them.”

Here’s the new photo:

In October, Gal Gadot talked to Variety about Jenkins’s vision for Wonder Woman’s origin story:

“For her it was very important to not just portray her as a goddess, but to tell a very simple story of someone who believes in good and believes that people should be happy and lead safe, happy lives. We cared a lot about simplifying Wonder Woman’s agenda, because it is simple. It was her heart that we cared about, not her being this warrior. When you tell a story from the heart, all of us can relate, because all of us want to live in a safe, quiet, and peaceful world.”

DC’s “Wonder Woman” opens June 2, 2017.

Want more stuff like this? Like us on Facebook.