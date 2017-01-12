It’s official: Woody Harrelson is headed to a galaxy far, far away.

The actor is set to join the famed Star Wars franchise with a role in the still-untitled Han Solo spinoff movie, StarWars.com reports. The announcement came from the film’s directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who were clearly thrilled to announce Harrelson’s involvement.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody,” they said in a statement. “His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique.”

Their enthusiasm is warranted. He comes to the project with a long and successful career that includes roles in “The Hunger Games” films, the HBO series “True Detective,” and more. On top of that, he’s “very good at ping pong,” the directors added. What’s not to like?

Sadly, the directors didn’t spill any details about the role Harrelson will play in the film, but we do know that he joins Alden Ehrenreich, who will star as young Han Solo himself, as well as Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) and Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”). The film will explore an earlier part of Han’s life, picking up with the smuggler’s story prior to the events of “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.”

The Han Solo movie is expected to open in theaters in 2018.

