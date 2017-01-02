The finest young hockey talent in the world continued to entertain the sporting world Monday with the quarterfinals of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship.

The quarterfinal games will be played out from Montreal and Toronto and will include appearances from two of the tournament’s favorites in Canada and Sweden.

Here are the updated results from the day’s action:

2017 IIHF World Junior Championship Quarterfinal Results Denmark Russia 4-0 Sweden Slovakia 8-3 USA Switzerland 5:30 p.m. ET Canada Czech Republic 8 p.m. ET WorldJunior2017.com

Russia 4, Denmark 0

Russia seemingly clicked into gear for the first time at the World Juniors in a dominating showing against Denmark.

The Danes became one of the best stories of the tournament after taking down the defending champions, Finland, to take the No. 2 seed in Group A, but Russia nabbed two first-period goals via Alexander Polunin and Kirill Kaprizov.

Polunin’s goal was a shocker, coming from just within center ice as Danish goalie Lasse Petersen simply missed the puck, via TSN:

Alexander Polunin puts the Russians up by one after scoring from center ice. @CanadianTire #BigPlay #WorldJuniors https://t.co/JLvAqi0ZFz pic.twitter.com/swARPtozct — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 2, 2017

Kaprizov’s goal, which put Russia up 2-0, came with just 11 seconds left in the period and snapped Denmark’s perfect penalty-kill streak (15 of 15 entering Monday) at the tournament.

It was all Russia needed thanks to a defense that didn’t give Denmark many looks at its net. Through the game’s first two periods, Denmark could only get seven shots through to goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who saved them away easily.

Samsonov ended the night with 14 saves and a second straight shutout, although he faced just 29 shots over those two games.

Russia added two more goals in the third period to end any doubt of its dominance. Pavel Karnaukhov fought his way toward the front of the net and cleaned up a rebound, beating a pair of defensemen in the process.

Shortly after killing off a pair of penalties, Kaprizov, a Minnesota Wild draft pick, got his second and tournament-leading sixth goal to ice the game.

If the defense can continue protecting Samsonov the way it has, it takes a ton of pressure off the offense moving forward with the winner of the United States-Switzerland semifinal looming.

Sweden 8, Slovakia 3

Sweden had scored 12-more goals than Slovakia entering the quarterfinals and flexed its scoring muscles yet again on Monday.

The Swedes waited just 1:08 before taking the lead through Joel Eriksson Ek’s creativity. On the power play, Slovakia gave the winger just enough room to weave to his forehand and snap a wrister home, via TSN:

Joel Eriksson Ek gets creative and puts Sweden up early on the power play. @CanadianTire #BigPlay #WorldJuniors https://t.co/JLvAqi0ZFz pic.twitter.com/z2Ht7mb5dG — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 2, 2017

Tim Soderlund’s hard drive to the net doubled Sweden’s lead when he deked to his backhand and lifted one over Adam Huska.

With three minutes to go in the first, Sweden made it three after Carl Grundstrom’s wrist shot went top shelf over the glove of Huska to end the game as a competitive affair early.

Alexander Nylander and Fredrik Karlstrom scored at the start of the second period to add insult to Slovakian injury and make it 5-0.

But the underdogs managed to nab a pair of goals to keep their deficit at three heading into the third period.

Sweden’s relentless attack though simply wore out Slovakia and added another three goals in the third period to cruise to the easy win.

During the final period, Eriksson Ek and Soderlund scored their second goals of the night as Sweden will await the winner of the Canada, Czech Republic matchup.

While the scoreboard displayed a lopsided result, it might have not done enough justice for the domination Sweden showed on Monday night. The victors outshot Slovakia 50-18 for the game including a first period that had Sweden unleash 20 shots compared to just three from Slovakia.