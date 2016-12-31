Saturday marked the final day of pool play in the 2017 World Junior Hockey Championship, which is being held in Toronto and Montreal. The slate featured the highly anticipated encounter between championship contenders and rivals Canada and the United States.

All eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals were already decided before the group finales, with Finland and Latvia being dropped into the relegation round. In turn, Saturday’s contests were merely to decide position for the knockout rounds starting Monday.

Let’s check out the complete list of information for the New Year’s Eve games, which will get updated following the conclusion of each matchup. That’s followed by a recap of the action.

Saturday Schedule

2017 IIHF World Junior Championship: Dec. 31 Results 17 A Sweden vs. Czech Republic 5-2 SWE 18 B United States vs. Canada 3:30 p.m. 19 A Finland vs. Switzerland 5:30 p.m. 20 B Russia vs. Slovakia 8 p.m. WorldJunior2017.com

Sweden 5, Czech Republic 2

Buffalo Sabres prospect Rasmus Asplund scored 37 seconds in as Sweden, which had already locked up the top seed in Group A, cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Czech Republic.

The Junior Crowns found the net three times in the first period to virtually put the game out of reach with 40 minutes to play. Jonathan Dahlen of the Ottawa Senators organization led the charge with a goal in each period for a hat trick. Arizona Coyotes asset Jens Looke also scored.

Filip Gustavsson keeps the Czech Republic off the board with 2 terrific saves. @CanadianTire #BigPlay #WorldJuniors https://t.co/JLvAqi0ZFz pic.twitter.com/SQFkwRUTCI — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 31, 2016

Alexander Nylander, another Sabres prospect, tallied a pair of assists to take over the tournament scoring lead with nine points (four goals and five assists) through four games.

On the flip side, Philadelphia Flyers 2015 draft pick David Kase finally got the Czech Republic on the scoreboard with just under seven minutes remaining. Detroit Red Wings prospect and Czech captain Filip Hronek added a late goal to make the final score look closer than the game actually was.

The result means the Czech Republic will finish either third or fourth in Group A, depending on Switzerland’s result against Finland. Regardless, the Czechs will be forced to face off with the United States or Canada in the quarterfinals.

Sweden will likely spend its evening quietly rooting for Russia against Slovakia in order to avoid a high-profile collision to begin the knockout rounds. A Russian loss would result in a road to the title that would probably include the Russians, Americans and Canadians—a tough road to sled.