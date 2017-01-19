Of all the position scrums in Yankees camp, the battle for right field might be the most intriguing.

Like Austin, Aaron Judge homered in his first big league at-bat last season, teasing the game-changing power his strapping frame suggests.

Judge tailed off, however, and finished with a .179/.263/.345 slash line in 27 games. The 24-year-old posted an .845 OPS with 56 home runs in 348 minor league games and ranks as New York’s No. 4 prospect, according to MLB.com.

The club will give him a long look this spring. He’s got the backing of principal owner Hal Steinbrenner.

“My expectations are he’s going to be my starting right fielder this year,” Steinbrenner said on the YES Network in November, per Mark Feinsand of the New York Daily News. “That’s a big deal and a big opportunity. I know he’s going to make the most of it.”

Judge, though, is far from alone in the right field mix.

Aaron Hicks grades as an above-average defensive right fielder but hit just .217 last season and turned 27 in October. Still, the Yankees higher-ups are clearly high on him. In July, general manager Brian Cashman compared him favorably to Boston Red Sox All-Star Jackie Bradley Jr., per ESPN.com’s Andrew Marchand.

If Hicks can put it together at the plate the way Bradley did in 2016, he could easily vault to the top of the depth chart.

The dark horse in this race is 25-year-old Mason Williams, who has hit .292 in 20 games with the Yankees over the past two seasons while logging innings at all three outfield positions. It would take a torrid spring to win a starting gig, but Williams has a decent chance of sticking as a backup who can also spell veterans Brett Gardner in left and Jacoby Ellsbury in center.

Prediction: Hicks, who is out of options, remains on the 25-man roster and gets starts, but Judge begins the season as the Opening Day right fielder. Steinbrenner has spoken.