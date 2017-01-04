The largest earthquake to hit the UK in nearly a decade has hit the North Sea off the coast of North Yorkshire; but people on land seem unfazed.

People in Yorkshire have been mocking the earthquake on Twitter, posting pictures of knocked-over bins and plastic chairs to illustrate the fact the quake barely moved the earth.

The quake had a magnitude of 3.8 and struck shortly before 7pm on Tuesday night, 100 miles east of Scarborough.

British Geological Survey seismologists recorded the quake on devices located in Glasidale near Whitby.