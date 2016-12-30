A new project with broader appeal is Hargreaves Lansdown Savings, a comparison site for ISAs and other savings accounts, which is being tested out with the firm’s own staff ahead of a full launch in mid-2017.

The company hopes to offer attractive deals at a time of rock-bottom interest rates and a wariness burned into the banks by the mis-selling scandals of the past decade.

“We’re in a position that we can let people compare, and we’re not in a position to lose money as we’re not a bank. I think it will be a good thing for clients, both to spread their money from a Compensation Scheme perspective [which protects up to £85,000 if a deposit-taker fails] but also to get the best rates they can for savings.”

Hargreaves is taking a percentage of the interest rates, rather than charging the banks a commission for bringing them customers.

“I think that particularly it’s attractive to the challenger banks because what they’ve got is good service, better rates but less distribution. For the high street banks, they’ve probably got more to lose.

“What we want from banks is consistently good rates that don’t fall off, whereas with price comparison sites you have to offer the very best rate in order to be at the top, and that also makes it a bit more of an expensive way to find clients,” says Gorham.

Brexit has also been a source of new business for Hargreaves Lansdown, although Gorham has one eye on the regulatory headaches to come.

“From a client perspective it’s been brilliant because markets have been great. There’s a couple of things for us: we’d like to keep movement of labour, that’s really important to us, particularly around technology resources. We’re based in Bristol, a city of four or five hundred thousand people: we just couldn’t get the amount of technology resource we need just from Bristol, we need access to other sources and that includes overseas.

“Also probably passporting. Although we’re not a European business yet, it’s something that’s probably in our future somewhere and therefore being able to go into Europe easily would be advantageous.”

Gorham says European expansion is “still in the ‘nice to have at some point’ stage”, with the company board regularly weighing the idea against growth opportunities at home. So far, the UK has been the better option.

“But I think that there will come a point – I can’t tell you when that will be – when actually we’ll look at it and conclude that it’s the right time. That’ll definitely be in Chris Hill’s time. He’s got more international experience than I’ve got, so that’s quite useful if it’s in our future,” he adds.

The handover to Hill, who joined from the trading firm IG Group, will be complete once Hargreaves finds a new finance director, hopefully well ahead of Gorham’s contract ending in September, he says. Until then, the pair are running the business together, and this work has left Gorham little time to map out his next move.

Shortly before Christmas, he found himself filling in a VAT return for a small venture he helps manage – a task he claims to have enjoyed.

“In one sense it was ‘aaaah, what do I do’, but in another it was quite fun; it’s going back to the raw of doing business for yourself. It’s less about regulation, more about the practicality.”