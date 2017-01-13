Julian Norton, who appears in The Yorkshire Vet, a reality television series based on Herriot’s old practice in Thirsk, North Yorks, said the number of applicants for jobs at rural mixed surgeries – where both farm animals and pets are treated – was in decline.

Instead, graduates are choosing positions in larger practices where they do not have to make difficult decisions on their own or be called out to muddy farms late at night, he said.

“People are turning to surgeries where there are more cats, dogs and rabbits, as there is a general perception that a small animal job is easier,” he told The Daily Telegraph. “There are often less out-of-hours complaints, you don’t have the 2am cow to calve and you don’t have to spend three hours in the mud and rain.

“In mixed practice, you have stretches of 19 days without a day off and 11 nights on call, rain lashing down. People don’t want to do that any more.”

A few years ago, an opening at Skeldale Veterinary Centre, in North Yorks, would have received at least 50 applications, he said. But recently, one opportunity drew just 10 replies.