A number of ticket agencies are listed as owners of seats including Abbey Leisure and Albermale Booking Agency, in the charity’s 2015 annual report.

Richard Lyttelton Lyttelton, who was president of the Royal Albert Hall from 2010 to 2011, told The Telegraph: “Clearly the box should not be sold to anyone who wants to operate it commercially.

“Ownership will, as advertised, include Membership of the charity and 12 votes at an annual general meeting.

“Can it be right that one can buy oneself into governance of a charity from which it is possible to derive personal benefit?”

Mr Lyttelton owns four seats but has never sold of them to third parties, choosing instead to return them to the box office for sale at face value.