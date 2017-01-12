Minnesota Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine sat out Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets due to a left hip contusion.

Continue for updates.

Zach LaVine Out with Hip Injury

Wednesday, Jan. 11

LaVine, 21, was injured in Monday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks. LaVine had five points, six rebounds and five assists in 29 minutes. Brandon Rush took LaVine‘s place in the starting lineup.

Still developing as an all-around player, LaVine has stayed largely healthy through his first three seasons. He’s missed a total of seven games, including Wednesday night.

On the court, LaVine is in the midst of a breakout season.

His three-point game has progressed, and he is averaging 20.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He’s increased his scoring average in each of his first three seasons and settled into a more consistent shooting guard tole under coach Tom Thibodeau.

In-game dunks have become his calling card and helped him earn an invite to last February’s Slam Dunk Contest, where he ascended to national fame with a series of acrobatic slams.

As a team, the Timberwolves are just fine without LaVine in the short term. They’re still in rebuilding mode, so any losses incurred during a possible absence are of little concern.

