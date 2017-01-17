Zimbabwe achieved independence from the UK in 1980 after a war between mostly white Rhodesians and nationalists, among them Mr Mugabe.

Pastor Magadza, a father-of-two who lives near Lake Kariba, which is 180 miles north west of Harare, said he was arrested when he emerged from court where he was on trial in connection with a previous offence.

Last November he was detained after wrapping himself up with the national flag in a protest outside parliament against Mr Mugabe and the Zanu PF government.

It is against the law to use the flag without the government’s permission.

Pastor Magadza also has two other cases against him: he chained himself to the rails outside parliament three months ago and shouted anti-government messages, and was charged with being a ‘criminal nuisance’ at Victoria Falls a year ago after his one-man protest outside a luxury hotel where Mr Mugabe and 6 000 Zanu PF members gathered for the party’s annual conference. He spent 16 days in prison as he could not raise bail.

Mr Mtisi said: “The maximum sentence for this latest offence (predicting Mr Mugabe’s death), is US$300 (£244) or a maximum of six months in prison, or both.

“Yesterday he was told he would be charged with undermining the president’s authority but the police changed their mind about the charge. We will be in court tomorrow.”