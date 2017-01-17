Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has backed his team-mate Paul Pogba to cope with the pressure that comes with being the world’s most expensive footballer.

Pogba endured an afternoon to forget in the Premier League on Sunday, as he turned in arguably his poorest performance in a United shirt in the 1-1 draw against Liverpool. The midfielder conceded a first-half penalty after handling the ball from a corner, but Ibrahimovic equalised late on to salvage a point for the hosts.

Speaking about the focus on Pogba, Ibrahimovic suggested he has what it takes to thrive amid this intense scrutiny, per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian:

Pressure is something I enjoy. I don’t know Paul personally to be able to answer that for him. But I think he likes it also because, without pressure, we would not be on our toes at the top level. If you want to play at the top pressure is 24 hours and if you play well or better the pressure becomes even greater. So it’s something that we learn from and something we have to handle because we belong to the top. Paul belongs at the top absolutely and the pressure will be there.

