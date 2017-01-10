Manchester United will be forced to reassess their striking options after star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic was ruled out of the club’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Hull City due to illness.

The Red Devils announced the news on their official Twitter account on Tuesday:

#MUFC striker @Ibra_official misses tonight’s #EFLCup game due to illness. pic.twitter.com/sPVoHjTow0 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 10, 2017

Wayne Rooney and Marcus Rashford will feature in Ibrahimovic’s absence, per the same source:

The news you’ve been waiting for – here’s how #MUFC will line up to face Hull in the #EFLCup… pic.twitter.com/DqgJnUJdy5 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 10, 2017

No time frame was given for the Swedish striker’s return, but Rob Dawson of the Manchester Evening News suggested the club might be saving the attacking talisman for Sunday’s game against bitter rivals Liverpool in the Premier League:

United confirm Ibrahimovic misses tonight with illness. Sounds like a precaution with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonMEN) January 10, 2017

Sunday’s game is a massive one, but the meeting with Hull is also highly significant. After all, United are on the brink of reaching a cup final at Wembley Stadium.

Manager Jose Mourinho’s keenness to secure the first competitive silverware of the season would have influenced his team selection for Tuesday night. Specifically, Dawson’s fellow Evening News reporter, Samuel Luckhurst, confirmed Ibrahimovic had been expected to start against the Tigers:

Mourinho should clarify Ibrahimovic absence this evening but he did say after Reading win he planned to start him tonight. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) January 10, 2017

Ibrahimovic will be missed, since he’s been United’s most prolific player in the final third. The 35-year-old No. 9 has scored 18 times in all competitions, per WhoScored.com. He’s also been an ever-present, according to BBC Sport’s Simon Stone:

Zlatan ill. Ends a 30-match run of being involved in every game he was available for, — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 10, 2017

His absence will give Mourinho a chance to assess his second-string options in that position, with Rooney a more-than-capable replacement.

Rooney equalled Sir Bobby Charlton’s United goalscoring record during the 4-0 win over Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday. It was also a game in which 19-year-old Rashford bagged a brace.

Even without their leading scorer, United boast enough quality in the attacking areas to beat Hull and move a step closer to Wembley.