Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reportedly gave his wife a photo of him celebrating his goal against West Bromwich Albion for Christmas.

The former Sweden international is married to model Helena Seger and presented her with a framed picture of him preparing to leap on team-mate Jesse Lingard after netting in a 2-0 victory in December 2016, per Jake Ryan of The Sun.

The photograph, said to be a version of the one that can be seen above, shows Lingard‘s pained expression as the mid-air, 6’5″ striker is about to land.

Per the report, a source told the newspaper:

Ibra was cracking up about the picture and said he would take it home to give his wife for Christmas. He got it a couple of days before so it was an easy gift. Some of the lads and staff at Carrington were laughing about it—he’s not shy of a wind-up or two.



Francois Mori/Associated Press



Ibrahimovic has had no trouble finding his feet in the Premier League since arriving in the summer and has struck 13 times for United so far this season.

The 35-year-old recently admitted he relished the chance to defy his critics in England. Per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian, he said: “I don’t know how many years I have left but I am enjoying the football. I came to the Premier League and everyone thought it would not be possible but like always I make them eat their balls.”

And in true Ibrahimovic style, it’s probably wise not to rule out wife Helena receiving more framed pictures in the future if he continues to hit the goal trail at Old Trafford.