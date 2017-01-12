Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has said he has already “conquered” English football on an individual level and is now ready to help his team push for Premier League glory.

The veteran forward joined the Red Devils in the summer, and despite his advancing years, he has proved to be a savvy acquisition for the Old Trafford outfit, netting 13 goals in 19 league appearances so far this term.

Speaking about his 2016-17 so far, the 35-year-old expressed his satisfaction with his own performances, although he suggested there’s more to come from the team, per the United website (h/t Jefferson Lake of Sky Sports):

I’m chasing the head trophy—the Premier League. That is my aim. The individual things come as part of the main objective because that is like a bonus for every individual player. If the collective does well, then the individuals will do well. I try to help the team and try to do what I’m best at—scoring goals, playing good and creating chances for my team-mates. As long as I can do that, I know I will help my team. The same thing with them, they help me the way they can for the team. I have no individual targets because that I did already, after three months in England. I conquered England—it took three months.



James Baylis – AMA/Getty Images



Throughout his storied career, Ibrahimovic has regularly made the game look very easy. While some doubted whether he could do the same in the Premier League, he’s taken to the English game with aplomb.

As noted here by Miguel Delaney of ESPN FC, given his age, the goals scored by the forward already represent a remarkable achievement:

Ibrahimovic: the oldest player to score at least 11 in a PL season since Ferdinand 2003-04 and he’s done it by Dec https://t.co/uaKJWv1ioF — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) December 20, 2016

However, suggestions that the mercurial forward has already “conquered” the top flight may be viewed as a little premature. After all, he’s only six months into his first season as a United player and the Red Devils sit in sixth place in the Premier League table, 10 points back on league-leaders Chelsea.

Indeed, if United are going to bridge the gap to the Blues, they’ll need to continue the recent positive run of form they’re on, and players like Ibrahimovic will need to continue preserving the high standards they’ve set.



Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Mourinho is getting the best out of Ibrahimovic.

The forward’s goals have been crucial to the Red Devils’ upturn, with Jose Mourinho’s side winning six league games in succession.

He was recently named as PFA Fans’ Premier League player of the month for December following some brilliant displays:

—6 games

—5 goals

—3 assists Zlatan Ibrahimovic is named @PFA Fans’ Premier League Player of the Month for December 👑 pic.twitter.com/oI9YwehSm6 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 4, 2017

How many goals will Ibrahimovic score in the Premier League this season? How many goals will Ibrahimovic score in the Premier League this season? Less than 20.

21-25

More than 25. Total votes: 0

The performances turned in by United between now and the end of the season will be fascinating to watch, starting with Sunday’s enormous clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford. But so too will Ibrahimovic’s, as he will face undoubted challenges in his attempt to maintain the levels showcased already this season.

Per WhoScored.com, the forward has already played a whopping 1,710 minutes for the team this term in the top flight, typically as a lone frontman.

While the 35-year-old remains in impeccable shape, a superhuman effort will be needed to fire United to the title. Although when it comes to the evergreen Ibrahimovic, you wouldn’t rule the prospect out.