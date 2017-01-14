It looks like one of young Hollywood’s favorite couples have called it quits.

E! News has exclusively learned that Zoey Deutch and boyfriend Avan Jogia have “amicably” broken up after over five years together. While the details on what caused them to split remain unknown, a source tells us that “they broke up 4 months ago and remain friends.”

Deutch, 22, and Jogia, 24, first made headlines as a possible couple back in 2012 when they attended the Kids’ Choice Awards together. Their romance was quickly proven to be true when they became inseparable in the following years.